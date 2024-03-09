Mega Millions: No winner in Friday’s drawing; jackpot climbs to $735 million

Mega Millions: No winner in Friday’s drawing; jackpot climbs to $735 million (youngvet/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

No one won the grand prize in the estimated $687 million Mega Millions lottery drawing Friday.

>> Read more trending news

Friday’s winning numbers were 19-20-22-47-58 and the Mega Ball number was 1, Mega Millions officials said. The multiplier was 3X.

The next drawing for the lottery will take place on Tuesday, with the estimated jackpot now sitting at $735 million.

How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Mega Millions jackpot?

If there is a single winner on Tuesday, the ticket holder can have the estimated jackpot paid out over 30 years, or receive an estimated $356.7 million lump sum payment. If there is a winner Tuesday, it would be the sixth largest jackpot in the nearly 22-year history of Mega Millions.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each in most jurisdictions, but players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. EST on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Image 1 of 13
Jackpots

Mega Millions jackpots (iStock)

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!