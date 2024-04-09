Michigan school shooter’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, to be sentenced

Jennifer, James Crubmley Jennifer Crumbley and her husband James Crumbley, parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, appear in the 6th Circuit Court for their pretrial hearing on March 22, 2022 in Pontiac, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images, File)

Jennifer and James Crumbley, who this year became the first parents to be held criminally liable for a school shooting carried out by their child, are appearing in a Michigan courtroom on Tuesday to hear their sentences.

In separate trials earlier this year, juries found the Crumbleys guilty of four counts each of involuntary manslaughter after the couple’s then-15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley, opened fire at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. The charges include one for each of the four students killed: Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17.

Sister of Hana St. Juliana: ‘Your actions cannot even be confined to the word ‘failure’

Update 11:40 a.m. EDT April 9: Reina St. Juliana said a 15-year maximum sentence for the Crumbleys was not long enough after their son killed her 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana.

“Hana didn’t even have 15 years to live,” she said.

Reina St. Juliana remembered her sister as her “best friend” and “other half,” a giving and funny girl who was “incandescent.”

“Our Japanese grandma would often worry about anything bad happening to us because she knew how dangerous it is here compared to Japan. She told me on FaceTime that Hana would respond with a laugh, saying, ‘Don’t worry, I’m a fast runner. I’ll outrun them,’” she said.

“It wasn’t possible for Hana to outrun the bullets bought by you, Jennifer Crumbley, which were fired by the 9-mm Sig Sauer that you, James, gifted to your son — both used to murder Hana, Justin, Tate and Madisyn. The fact is, no matter what you trying to make yourself believe, Jennifer, you did fail as a parent. Both of you.”

She added that the word “failure” failed to encompass the Crumbleys’ actions.

“Your mistakes created our everlasting nightmare,” she said. “So yes, you are still a danger to society, because even after serving two years you have yet to admit to your wrongdoings, and we know that when we do not learn from our mistakes, we repeat history.”

‘The parents failed their son and, ultimately, the entire community,’ Justin Shilling’s father says

Update 11:35 a.m. EDT April 9: Justin Shilling’s father, Craig Shilling, asked a judge to give the Crumbleys the maximum sentence, pointing to their lack of remorse and the potential they had to prevent the deadly shooting carried out by their son.

He noted that the parents had several opportunities to intervene and prevent the shooting.

“The cold truth ... shows that they did nothing to address the obvious signs of a deteriorating mental state of mind clearly present within their son,” he said. He added that “the very hard truth that shows that they provided their son with exactly what he wanted to use to do what he did.”

Testimony and evidence at trial showed that the Crumbleys bought a gun for their son days before he opened fire at Oxford High School.

“The parents failed their son and, ultimately, the entire community,” he said.

Justin Shilling’s mother: ‘This tragedy was completely preventable’

Update 11:20 a.m. EDT April 9: Jill Soave, the mother of Justin Shilling, remembered her son as “the best son that any mother could pray for.”

“Justin was brave, spending his final moments protecting a fellow student,” she said. “He was hardworking, a lettered athlete, a top honors student. He was kind and inclusive to all. He was full of love and joy. His future was so very bright.”

She asked the judge to sentence the Crumbleys to the maximum penalty available, saying, “This tragedy was completely preventable.”

“You have failed your son and you have failed us all,” she said. “This failure had deadly consequences that can never be undone, that can never be made right.”

Shilling is survived by an older and a younger brother.

Madisyn Baldwin’s mother: ‘”Involuntary” should not be a part of your offense’

Update 11:15 a.m. EDT April 9: Madisyn Baldwin’s mother, Nicole Beausoleil, became emotional in court on Tuesday as she addressed the Crumbleys, remembering her “smart, funny, loving, passionate, determined and genuine” 17-year-old daughter.

Baldwin was one of the four students shot and killed by Ethan Crumbley at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

“While your son was hearing voices and asking for help, I was helping Madisyn pick out her senior classes,” she said. “While you were purchasing a gun for your son and leaving it unlocked, I was helping her finish her college essays. While you dropped him off at school, upset that he was failing class, I texted Madisyn ‘Drive safe. It’s slick outside. Have a good day.’”

She said her daughter’s death has torn her family apart and called “the lack of compassion” shown by the Crumbleys’ “outright disgusting”

“Not only did your son kill my daughter, but you both did as well,” she said. “The word ‘involuntary’ should not be a part of your offense. Everything you did that day, months prior and days after were voluntary acts of your son to commit a murder. Not just one, but multiple.”

Baldwin is survived by a younger sister.

Original report: Victim impact statements will be read in court before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews delivers the Crumbleys’ sentences, The Detroit News reported. The couple, who has been barred from contacting each other, did not immediately make eye contact with one another in court, according to the newspaper.

Prosecutors have asked that both the Crumbleys get sentences between 10 and 15 years, the Detroit Free Press reported. Attorneys for the pair, who have been jailed since their arrest in December 2021, have asked they be sentenced to time served, according to the newspaper.

Authorities said the Crumbleys ignored clear signs of their son’s deteriorating mental health before buying him a gun days before the November 2021 shooting. They failed to keep the gun secured or mitigate the risk he posed to other students, prosecutors said.

Ethan Crumbley, now 17, pleaded guilty in 2022 to two dozen charges, including terrorism and multiple counts of first-degree murder. In January, a judge sentenced him to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole

Prosecutors previously said that social media posts showed that the teen had planned the November 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School in advance. In addition to the four deaths, seven other people were injured.

