Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac says his restaurant burned down in Hawaii wildfires Mick Fleetwood (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LAHAINA, Hawaii — The drummer from Fleetwood Mac, Mick Fleetwood said that his restaurant in Hawaii has burned down as a result of the deadly wildfires.

>> Read more trending news

Fleetwood on Instagram has a restaurant called Fleetwood’s on Front Street which is located in Lahaina. Lahaina has been part of the hardest hit areas of the wildfires in Hawaii. His restaurant was one of the hundreds of buildings that were burnt down as a result of the fires.

Fleetwood shared a photo of the sign from outside of his Hawaiian restaurant in the post, according to CNN.

The restaurant is a local landmark filled with Fleetwood Mac memorabilia that is believed to be now lost, according to Deadline.

“MAUl and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades. This is a devastating moment for MAUl and many are suffering unimaginable loss. Fleetwoods on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members,” Fleetwood said.

The wildfires have devasted the area of Maui. it has killed dozens of people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes, businesses, and other structures, according to CBS News. Fleetwood said he would be part of the rebuilding process for Maui.

“On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come,” Fleetwood said.

The fire in Lahaina is already Hawaii’s deadliest natural disaster since a tsunami in 1960 that killed 61 people, according to CBS News.

The status of Fleetwood’s house is unknown, according to Deadline.