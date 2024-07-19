Microsoft outage grounds flights, shuts down businesses globally

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A massive computer outage has brought the world to a standstill.

It all involves an issue that is blocking access to Microsoft 365 apps and services, The Associated Press reported.

Microsoft posted a series of tweets explaining what the company is trying to do to correct the situation, writing, “We’re working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion.”


The FAA said that United, American, Delta and Allegiant airlines are grounded, the AP reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.


