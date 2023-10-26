Missing man found dead in chimney Police have identified a body that was found In a chimney last week in an apartment building in Norfolk, Nebraska. (ALIAKSEI KOVALIOU/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NORFOLK, Neb. — Police have identified a body that was found In a chimney last week in an apartment building in Norfolk, Nebraska.

The Norfolk Police Department identified the man as Zachariah Andrews, 29. His body was found Oct. 19 in the chimney at 1414 S 3rd St. He was identified by scars, marks, tattoos and an identification card that was found with him.

On Sept. 16, police were called to an apartment building after a resident reported hearing a man yelling for help, KETV reported. The resident told officers that they thought it was coming from the first floor, but as officers arrived at the apartment about three to four minutes later, the resident did not hear the yelling anymore.

Officers told the resident to call back if they heard it again, police said. Authorities also spoke with three other residents who lived underneath the other resident in the building, but they did not hear any yelling.

Police said there was a “loud television playing in an apartment” that officers checked, according to KETV.

About four days later, officers were called back to the apartment and a warning sign was placed on Andrews’ vehicle that was parked in the 300 block of Northwestern Avenue, according to the Norfolk Daily News.

A missing person report was not taken until Oct. 3. According to police, he was then entered into the missing person database. He was reportedly last seen on Sept. 15 around 12 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Norfolk Avenue.

It is not clear what happened or how Andrews ended up in the chimney.