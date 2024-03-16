3 people killed in Philadelphia suburb, police say

Shelter-in-place: File photo. Police in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, have issued a shelter-in-place after reports of a shooting. (Zeferli/iStock)

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were fatally shot in two separate locations in a northeastern Philadelphia suburb on Saturday, authorities said.

Police in Falls Township issued a shelter-in-place order after “multiple people” were shot, WPVI-TV reported.

Update 12:06 p.m. EDT March 16: According to police, three people were killed in what was described as a domestic-related incident, KYW-TV reported.

Officials are seeking Andre Gordon, 26, after three people were shot and killed, beginning with an incident that happened at about 8:52 a.m. EDT on Saturday along the unit block of Viewpoint Lane, in Levittown.

Gordon is believed to be driving a 2016 dark gray Honda CRV, WCAU-TV reported.

Police said that Gordon fatally shot two people at a home and fled the area in a stolen vehicle, according to WTXF-TV. He then drove to another location and fatally shot a third person before leaving the area, the television station reported.

Original report: It was unknown whether the victims were targeted or if the shooting was a random incident, according to the television station.

The Middletown Township Police Department confirmed the shooting in a Facebook post but did not provide details.

“MTPD is monitoring our traffic and borders and it does not seem that the shooter has entered our township limits,” police said. “However, this is a fluid situation and we are asking the community to take some precautions. Do NOT travel to Falls Township until further notice. If you live in areas that border Falls, you should shelter in place until further notice.”

Police said that officials have instructed the Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place Philadelphia to close until further notice, WCAU-TV reported. A Target store in Langhorne also has closed due to the shooting, according to the television station.

The Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled after the shelter-in-place order was issued, WTXF-TV reported. Several area businesses also were temporarily closed, according to the television station.

