National Taco Day: Deals and freebies from Chevys, Chuy’s, Del Taco and others

National Taco Day 2023 Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, is National Taco Day. Restaurants across the country are offering deals and freebies. (bhofack2/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

They come stuffed with beef, pork, fish and shrimp and are assembled for one-handed consumption.

>> Read more trending news

Tacos can be found on menus across the country, and on Wednesday, they can be found at a discounted price in honor of National Taco Day.

Below are a few restaurants offering deals and freebies on tacos.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)