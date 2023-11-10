Newborn baby’s remains found at recycling plant in Massachusetts An infant’s remains were located at a recycling facility Thursday morning in Rochester, Massachusetts, officials say. (carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ROCHESTER, Mass. — An infant’s remains were located at a recycling facility Thursday morning in Rochester, Massachusetts, officials say.

Rochester Police Department were called out to the Zero Waste Solutions recycling facility just before 11 a.m. Thursday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office said in a statement obtained by WFXT. The caller reported that the remains of a baby were found in a trash collection that was brought over to the facility to be disposed of.

Police said that the facility stopped processing.

Police and the Massachusetts State Police both launched an investigation, according to The Associated Press.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death, the DA’s office said, according to WFXT.

A similar incident occurred last May at the same facility, according to the news station. A baby girl’s remains were found at the facility. That case still remains under investigation.