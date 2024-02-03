Newly married couple shot, killed inside a Wisconsin sports bar A couple that got married last summer was shot and killed Thursday at a sports bar in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. (D-Keine/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ELKHORN, Wis. — A couple that got married last summer was shot and killed Thursday at a sports bar in Elkhorn, Wisconsin.

Elkhorn Police Department said that their office received a report of shots fired and a person down just after midnight Thursday inside the Sports Page Barr. Officers and Walworth County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the shooting. When they arrived, they found two bodies - a man and a woman who had both been shot to death.

The man and woman were later identified as Emerson Weingart, 33, and Gina Weingart, 37, police said.

Emerson Weingart’s father told WISN that his son would go sit with Gina Weingart while she worked. She was a bartender at the Sports Page Barr. Family told the news station that Emerson and Gina Weingart got married last summer.

No information has been released if a suspect is in custody or a possible motive for the shooting, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“Our bartender, Gina, and her husband Emerson, both dear friends of ours, were taken from all of us this morning. The Sports Page Barr staff and regulars have always been more than a tight knit group, a family,” the owner of the Sports Page Barr, Jordan Barr, said in a statement on social media that was obtained by the newspaper.

“Their lives were just beginning, and I believe I speak for our entire Sports Page family by saying we are absolutely devastated by what happened. It is a despicable act of violence that has shaken all of us to our core,” Barr wrote.

