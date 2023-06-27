NFL RB Leonard Fournette avoids injury after SUV catches fire on Florida interstate

Leonard Fournette: The free-agent running back escaped injury after his SUV caught fire on Interstate 275 in Tampa. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. — Free agent running back Leonard Fournette avoided injury Tuesday after his vehicle caught fire on a west-central Florida interstate, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to Sgt. Steve Gaskins of the Florida Highway Patrol, Fournette, 28, was traveling northbound on Interstate 275 in Tampa at about 10:35 a.m. EDT when his black 2021 Dodge Durango caught fire due to a mechanical issue, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Gaskins said Fournette was able to make a controlled stop on the inside shoulder of the interstate and escape, according to WFLA-TV.

Fourette posted a video of his burned vehicle in an Instagram post.

“Man it was one of those days today, but I would like (to) thank God,” Fournette wrote. “My car caught on fire while I was driving, But I’m still blessed.”

Fournette is a six-year NFL veteran who was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in May. He was originally selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft (and fourth overall) by the Jacksonville Jaguars and played three seasons there.

In six seasons, Fournette has rushed for 4,478 yards and 34 touchdowns, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. He rushed for 135 total yards and scored a touchdown for Tampa Bay in the Bucs’ victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.