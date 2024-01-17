No Doubt to reunite at Coachella 2024

Coachella reunion FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Musicians Tony Kanal, Gwen Stefani, Adrian Young, and Tom Dumont of the band No Doubt attend An Evening with Women Benefiting the Los Angeles LGBT Center at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The band is reuniting at Coachella in April. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani may sing with Blake Shelton now, but she’s going back to her roots for Coachella 2024.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer is reuniting with No Doubt for this year’s music festival, almost a decade since they last performed together, CNN reported.

Coachella’s producers, Goldenvoice, announced the lineup with No Doubt joining headliners Lana Del Rey; Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat, adding that presale begins on Friday.

Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/19 at 11am PT. pic.twitter.com/DlApQGXnBb — Coachella (@coachella) January 17, 2024

The band teased fans with a video chat to eventually settle on “doing a show.”

No Doubt then wrote on social media “We’ll see you in the desert this April!!!”

We’ll see you in the desert this April!!!



Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qwiRGJ4hzE. Presale begins Friday, 1/19 at 11am PT. #coachella pic.twitter.com/oOlSRxZCuq — No Doubt (@nodoubt) January 17, 2024

Coachella marks their second reunion, The Associated Press reported. The first was for their last album album, “Push and Shove” 12 years ago.

This isn’t the first time that a broken-up band reunited on the California desert stage.

Billboard reported that Jane’s Addiction, Pixies, Pavement, Rage Against the Machine, Outkast and The Stooges have all come back together during past festivals.

Coachella runs two weekends in April - April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21 at the Empire Polo Club in Indo, California.

General admission starts at $499 plus fees for each weekend with various add-ons such as camping, food, and shuttle service.

