Noreen Nash, ‘The Big Fix,’ ‘Giant’ actress, dead at 99

Noreen Nash: Noreen Nash dance with Dr. Lee Siegel at Ciro's nightclub on the Sunset Strip in 1955. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Noreen Nash, a movie star from the 1940s and ‘50s who appeared in “The Big Fix,” “Giant” and “The Southerner,” died Tuesday. She was 99.

Nash died Tuesday of natural causes at her home in Beverly Hills, California, her oldest son, Lee Siegel Jr., told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Neptune Society confirmed her death to Deadline but did not elaborate.

Nash appeared in approximately two dozen features during her two-decade acting career. She also had roles in several “B” movies like 1953′s “Phantom From Space,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She played the daughter of J. Carrol Naish’s character in the 1945 film “The Southerner,” and portrayed glamorous Hollywood star Lona Lane in the 1956 film, “Giant,” according to IMDb.com.

Nash’s big break came in 1947 when she starred in “The Big Fix,” a movie about a gambling ring fixing college basketball games, Deadline reported. That led to roles in “The Red Stallion,” “Assigned to Danger” and “The Checkered Coat.”

On television, Nash had roles on episodes of “Hopalong Cassidy,” “The Abbott and Costello Show,” “My Little Margie,” “Dragnet” and “77 Sunset Strip,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Norabelle Jean Roth was born on April 4, 1924, in Wenatchee, Washington, the entertainment news outlet reported. She was crowned as an Apple Blossom Queen when she was 18 and then signed with MGM after being noticed by Bob Hope’s agent at Hollywood’s Brown Derby restaurant.

Nash was married to Lee Siegel Sr., the studio medical director at Fox from 1955 to 1971; and to actor James Whitmore from 2001 until his death in 2009, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

No memorial service has been planned, Deadline reported.

