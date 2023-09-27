North Korea says it plans to expel US soldier who crossed into the country

BREAKING NEWS Breaking News (Cox Media Group National Content Desk/Cox Media Group National Content Desk)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

North Korea announced Wednesday that it plans to expel a US soldier who crossed into the country in July, according to The Associated Press.

>> Read more trending news

U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King crossed into the North from South Korea during a tour of the joint security area.

“The relevant organ of the DPRK decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the U.S. Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK, under the law of the Republic,” North Korean state media KCNA said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!