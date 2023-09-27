North Korea says it plans to expel US soldier who crossed into the country

North Korea announced Wednesday that it plans to expel a US soldier who crossed into the country in July, according to The Associated Press.

U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King crossed into the North from South Korea during a tour of the joint security area.

“The relevant organ of the DPRK decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the U.S. Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK, under the law of the Republic,” North Korean state media KCNA said.

