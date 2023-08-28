Off-duty deputies save mother, 2 children from drowning

Deputies rescue family: Kenosha County deputies Kelsey Schwuchow, left, and Christopher Bischoff helped save a woman and her two children from drowning on Sunday. (Kenosha County Sheriff's Department)

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two off-duty Wisconsin deputies rescued a woman and her two children from drowning in Lake Michigan on Sunday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, at about 3 p.m. CDT, deputies Kelsey Schwuchow and Christopher Bischoff observed two children drowning and their mother struggling to swim while attempting to rescue them.

The rescue occurred off Simmons Island Beach, approximately 60 yards from shore, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. According to the sheriff’s department, the two deputies jumped into the water and swam out to the children. They were at the beach enjoying time off with their families when the incident occurred, WTMJ-TV reported.

Schwuchow and Bischoff then assisted the children’s mother in the water, which had 3- to 4-foot waves and a rip current, WISC-TV reported.

Schwuchow instructed the woman how to float on her back and told her she would return after the children were safely on shore, according to WDJT-TV. The deputy returned moments later and was able to pull the woman to shore, the television station reported.

Tim Martin, an off-duty firefighter for the City of Kenosha Fire Department, was on shore as the deputies rescued the families and was in contact with Kenosha County Joint Services dispatchers, the sheriff’s department wrote on Facebook.

Both deputies ingested water while performing the rescue and were taken to an area hospital as a precaution. The woman and her two children were also taken to an area hospital, the sheriff’s department said.

“Deputies represented KSD to its highest standard and went above and beyond their call of duty,” Sgt. Colin Coultrip of the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “This is the second life saving event KSD Deputies have been directly involved in this weekend which resulted in at least three lives saved!”