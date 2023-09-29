Officers help rescue injured raccoon from car engine A raccoon is recovering after it got stuck hiding inside of a car engine Monday in Clearwater, Florida. (Clearwater Police Department/Clearwater Police Department)

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A raccoon is recovering after it got stuck hiding inside of a car engine Monday in Clearwater, Florida.

>> Read more trending news

Clearwater Police Department in a Facebook post that the SPCA was investigating a call in the 700 block of Druid Road Monday about an injured racoon. When the SPCA worker tried to grab the raccoon, it fled into a hiding spot which happened to be in a Hyundai Elantra’s engine compartment.

The SPCA workers called police to help rescue the animal, according to WFTV. It took officers about 15 minutes to get the raccoon out after an officered used a dog pole to get it out.

The SPCA workers took the raccoon for medical treatment, the news outlet reported.

“Perhaps it was the lure of the friendly gator on the front license plate. Or maybe it had just watched a Southwest Airlines commercial,” police said.