Officials: 3 suitcases with human remains found near trail

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating after multiple suitcases appeared in Delray Beach, Florida, with human remains inside on Friday.

In a news release, the Delray Beach Police Department said on Friday just after 4 p.m. officers received a call about a suspicious item in the water near the Intracoastal Waterway by the 1000 block of Palm Trail in Delray Beach.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a suitcase that had human remains inside, police said, according to WPEC.

Soon after, two other suitcases were located that also had human remains inside. Those suitcases were found near Southeast 7th Avenue and Casuarina Road, according to police.

The investigation is in its early stages but investigators determined that the remains belong to a woman who has not yet been identified, according to WPEC.

The victim’s remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office, the news outlet reported.

It is not yet clear who brought the remains to the area or how they even got there.