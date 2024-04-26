Officials say man disguised himself as woman after stealing boat

LAKEPORT, Fla. — A man is facing charges after investigators learned that he was connected to a stolen boat that was recovered in Lakeport, Florida earlier this week.

Glades County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday just after 3 p.m., deputies started an investigation after a stolen boat was recovered in Lakeport.

At this time, investigators identified the alleged suspect as Joshua Kolotka, 33. Deputies went around the area to try to search for Kolotka when they reportedly saw him leaving a house dressed as a woman. The sheriff’s office said it was his attempting to disguise himself.

Kolotka was arrested for two Okeechobee County warrants, according to WWSB. His arrest also included the theft of a John Deere Gator and the stolen boat.

Multiple other items were found at the scene and investigators are trying to determine if they were also stolen from the area, according to the news station.

The sheriff’s office said they are also working with the Seminole Police Department to identify the stolen items and connect with other cases in the area.

