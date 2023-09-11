Ohio murder, kidnapping suspect dead after hostage standoff in West Virginia

Suspect killed: An Ohio man who took three people hostage at a West Virginia convenience store was killed after a standoff with police. (A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

KENOVA, W.Va. — An Ohio murder suspect who took three hostages at a West Virginia gas station was fatally shot by authorities after a standoff, authorities said Sunday.

David Maynard, 54, was shot by police in Wayne County, West Virginia, at about 2:30 a.m. EDT at a Speedway gas station in Ceredo after taking hostages, WSAZ-TV reported. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the television station.

Maynard was wanted in connection with the murder of his stepfather, who was discovered dead Friday night from a gunshot wound in Ironton, Ohio, The Ironton Tribune reported.

Maynard then led police in a three-state chase, crossing into Kentucky on Saturday and then moving approximately 15 miles southeast to Ceredo early Sunday, according to the newspaper.

According to Kenova police Chief Bob Sullivan, Maynard took the hostages at the Ceredo gas station at about 12:15 a.m. EDT on Sunday, WOWK-TV reported.

Troopers from the West Virginia State Police said they saw Maynard behind the counter of the convenience store, and the suspect allegedly pointed a pistol at the law enforcement official, according to the television station.

West Virginia State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy told WCHS-TV that after several law enforcement agencies responded, negotiations began with Maynard and resulted in two of the hostages being set free. They were believed to be customers, WOWK reported.

Maynard then requested a blanket for the third hostage to be placed at the front door. Maddy said that Maynard exited the store and engaged the special response team members, according to the television station.

Maynard was shot and the third hostage, believed to be a store clerk, was set free, according to WOWK.

“No officers were injured during this incident and the third hostage was secure and safe,” Maddy said.

According to police in Kentucky, Maynard was suspected of kidnapping two women in two separate vehicles, WCHS-TV reported. One woman and vehicle were located, police told the television station. The status of the second woman and her vehicle are unknown.

Maddy said the investigation was ongoing.