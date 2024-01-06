Part of ship dating back to 1800s washed up on Maryland beach State park officials in Maryland say a piece of a ship washed up on one of its beaches recently and was dated back to a ship from the 1800s. (Maryland State Parks/Maryland State Parks)

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. — State park officials in Maryland say a piece of a ship washed up on one of its beaches recently and was dated back to a ship from the 1800s.

Maryland State Parks said in a Facebook post that in December staff at Assateague State Park found a 14.5-foot piece of a ship that washed up on the beach.

The Maryland Historical Trust was able to date the ship piece back to between the mid-to-late 1800s, according to WJLA.

The piece of the ship remains at the began, officials said. The piece has been tagged so if it ends up being swept out to sea and found washed up on another beach, officials can track it, WMAR reported.

No further information about the origins of the ship has been released.

