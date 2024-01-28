Pelted by pepperoni: New Jersey woman’s porch, car vandalized

Pepperoni: File photo. The pepperoni did not come from a pizza, but some pieces of the spicy salami wound up on a woman's porch and car. (Wirestock)

MANVILLE, N.J. — No matter how one slices it, this was one odd act of vandalism.

A New Jersey woman said she woke up on Wednesday to the sight of pepperoni slices leading from her front porch to her vehicle, with four slices on the car hood and four more on the trunk, WPIX-TV reported.

“We’re trying to figure out who goes around with two loaves of pepperoni in the middle of the night and cuts it up into slices and throws it on people’s property,” Heather Dougherty, of Manville, told the television station. “You have nothing better to do with your time.”

Doughtery, who has lived in Manville all of her life and 16 years at her current address, said her car was also keyed on the driver’s side, according to News12 New Jersey. Scratch marks were also left on her vehicle after cats climbed on top of it for an easy snack.

“While it was funny and I do find humor in it, you also vandalized,” Dougherty told the television station.

Anthony D’Aniello, the owner of Manville Pizza, told WPIX that the pepperoni slices were larger than those normally used on a pizza.

“Certainly, of the family of pepperoni, salami. Exactly what, I cannot be certain,” D’Aniello told WPIX. “As an Italian, it hurts the heart.”

D’Aniello confirmed to News12 New Jersey that his shop is not missing any pepperoni.

Dougherty told the television station that she filed a police report and posted on social media about the spicy incident.

She admitted that her neighbors have been enjoying a laugh about the incident, but it was the first time in her time at her home that there has been any type of vandalism.

“It is funny, however, it’s wrong,” Dougherty told WPIX. “You should not be trespassing; you should not be vandalizing peoples’ properties.”

