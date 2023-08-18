Pilot dies after medical emergency on flight from Miami

PANAMA CITY — A pilot died after suffering an undisclosed health problem Monday during a flight from Miami to Chile.

>> Read more trending news

A pilot for the Chilean airline, Latam Airlines, died Monday after having a health emergency on a flight from Miami to Santiago, Chile, according to The New York Times.

The plane made an emergency landing in Panama City for the pilot to get treatment but later died, the airline said in a statement to CNN.

“Latam Group is deeply saddened by this event and takes this opportunity to express our most sincere condolences to the family of our employee,” Latam said, according to the Times. The pilot was one of three member crew on the flight.

According to the flight data tracker, FlightAware, the Latam flight is about eight hours long and took off just after 9:40 p.m. from Miami and about three hours later it made a quick descent about 10 minutes roughly as it landed at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City.

“We are thankful for his 25 years of service to LATAM, distinguished by his dedication, professionalism, and enthusiasm,” the statement continued, according to CNN.

The pilot’s name or health problem was not disclosed by the airline, the Times reported. The airline apologized to passengers and resumed the flight for the following day which landed in Santiago at 4 a.m. Wednesday.