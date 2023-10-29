Police: 2 killed, 18 injured after fight leads to shooting in a street in Florida Police say two people were killed after a fight between two groups escalated in Tampa, Florida early Sunday morning. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TAMPA, Fla. — Police say two people were killed after a fight between two groups escalated in Tampa, Florida early Sunday morning.

Tampa Police Department said just before 3 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1600 block of E. 7th Avenue for a shooting. Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a news conference, according to The Associated Press, that it was in the Ybor City Area.

Investigators say that a fight between two groups happened and led to a shooting. One victim died at the scene and 19 others were taken to the hospital. A second victim died at the hospital from their injuries.

“It was a disturbance or a fight between two groups. And in this fight between two groups we had hundreds of innocent people involved that were in the way,” Bercaw said, according to the AP.

The fight happened in an area that had multiple clubs and bars, Bercaw said, according to the AP. At the time of the incident, there was a large number of people out.

It is not clear if the people involved in the fight had been in any of the bars or clubs beforehand.

Bercaw said that one suspect turned himself in to police, the AP reported. Police believe that there were at least two shooters.

“Our thoughts are with the victims impacted by this senseless act and our detectives are committed to holding those involved accountable,” said Chief Lee Bercaw.

The ages of the victims and their names have not been released.