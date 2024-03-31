Police: 7 youths injured in shooting outside downtown Indianapolis mall Around seven 12 to 17 years old were shot outside a shopping mall in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana late Saturday night. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

INDIANAPOLIS — Around seven 12 to 17 years old were shot outside a shopping mall in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana late Saturday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Officers were already in the area patrolling when they heard the shooting, WXIN reported. The shooting happened outside a shopping mall in Indianapolis, The Associated Press reported.

When officers got to the scene of the shooting, they found a group of juveniles. Of the group, six had gunshot wound injuries. One of them was taken in critical condition, according to WXIN. Their condition has since improved to stable. The other five were in stable condition.

A seventh victim went to the hospital separately with a gunshot wound and was in stable condition, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Tanya Terry said, according to the AP.

The seven juveniles were described as being between the ages of 12 and 17, the AP reported.

“Once again, we have a situation in which young people are resolving conflict with firearms, and it has to stop,” Terry said, later adding, “Conflict should not lead to somebody pulling out a gun and trying to resolve it. The consequences are eternal.”

Terry said that it is believed that there was one gun that was used in the shooting, the AP reported. No arrests have been made.

