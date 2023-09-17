Powerball: Numbers drawn for $596 million jackpot

Powerball: The grand prize was at $596 heading into Saturday night's drawing. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Numbers were drawn for Saturday’s Powerball jackpot, which has climbed to an estimated $596 million. There has not been a winner since July 19, or 24 consecutive drawings, lottery officials said.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 8-11-19-24-46 and the Powerball was 5. The multiplier was 2X.

If someone wins Saturday’s jackpot, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year; or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $284.2 million before taxes.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on July 19, when a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in California. That was the third-largest Powerball jackpot in the promotion’s history, lottery officials said.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

2023 Powerball jackpots won

  • Feb. 6 — $754.6 million — Washington
  • March 4 — $162.6 million — Virginia
  • April 19 — $252.6 million — Ohio
  • July 19 — $1.08 billion — California
