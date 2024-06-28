Princess Anne leaves hospital after treatment for minor head injuries, concussion

Princess Anne Princess Anne, princess royal and colonel-in-chief of the Royal Regina Rifles, attends a ceremony to unveil a statue of a Second World War Canadian Royal Regina Rifleman during a reception with members of the regiment to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Place des Canadiens in Bretteville-l'Orgueilleuse, on June 5, 2024 near Caen, France. (Hannah McKay/Pool/Getty Images, File)

Britain’s Princess Anne left a hospital in Bristol early on Friday morning, five days after being admitted for treatment of minor head injuries and a concussion, according to multiple reports.

Anne was hospitalized June 23 after an unspecified “incident” on the Gatcombe Park estate, Buckingham Park officials said. On Monday, they said Anne “is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

King Charles III’s younger sister is believed to have been injured by a horse at her country home in Gloucestershire, though the exact cause of her head wound is unknown due to her concussion, BBC News reported.

“I would like to extend my warmest thanks to the team at Southmead hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay,” Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence said in a statement obtained by The Guardian.

Anne, 73, is not expected to return to public duties until after she gets the OK from a doctor, the newspaper reported. She is “known as one of the most hard-working royals” and has taken on many of the public duties typically carried out by Charles and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, as they deal with their own health struggles.

In February, the royal family announced that Charles would be stepping back from public duties following a cancer diagnosis. Catherine announced that she, too, had been diagnosed with cancer in March.

Charles, who became king last year following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, has since resumed his public duties.

© 2024 Cox Media Group