‘Psychological torture:’ Lisa Remini sues Scientology for harassment, defamation

Critics' Choice Real TV Awards - Show FILE PHOTO: Leah Remini accepts the Impact Award with Mike Rinder onstage during the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Actress Leah Remini has filed a lawsuit against the Church of Scientology and its leader, David Miscavige, claiming harassment, defamation, surveillance and other unlawful behavior resulted in “psychological torture,” according to The Guardian.

>> Read more trending news

Remini, who as a child and young woman was a member of Scientology, left the organization in 2013.

She claims in the suit that Scientology’s “mob-style operations and attacks” have “significantly” affected her life and career.

“For 17 years, Scientology and David Miscavige have subjected me to what I believe to be psychological torture, defamation, surveillance, harassment and intimidation, significantly impacting my life and career. I believe I am not the first person targeted by Scientology and its operations, but I intend to be the last,” Remini said in a statement to Variety.

The suit claims the organization orchestrated a pattern of “coordinated and malicious assaults” after the “King of Queens” left the organization.

Remini said in the suit that the organization made public claims that she was abusive toward her mother and daughter and that she had made racist statements, the BBC reported.

Remini is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for the alleged harm to her “life and livelihood.”

“With this lawsuit, I hope to protect my rights as afforded by the Constitution of the United States to speak the truth and report the facts about Scientology,” Remini added in her statement.

“I feel strongly that the banner of religious freedom does not give anyone license to intimidate, harass and abuse those who exercise their first amendment rights.”

The actress co-created and starred in the documentary series “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.” The show which won two Emmy Awards, examined the practices of the church and interviewed members who had left.