Punched out: Conor McGregor sends Miami Heat mascot to hospital during skit

Lights out: Conor McGregor lands a second punch on the Miami Heat's mascot during a skit Friday night during Game 4 of the NBA Finals. (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MIAMI — This skit was supposed to be a knockout with fans. Instead, the Miami Heat’s mascot was sent to the hospital after he was punched by mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor.

McGregor was part of a promotional skit during Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami on Friday, the Miami Herald reported.

At halfcourt during a timeout with 7:35 left in the third quarter, the Heat revealed their partnership with McGregor and TIDL Sport, his pain relief spray, USA Today reported.

The Heat’s mascot, named “Burnie,” who was wearing large gold boxing gloves, danced around McGregor until the former MMA champion connected.

McGregor, 34, walloped the mascot with a hard left hook that sent the man sprawling to the court, according to The Athletic. McGregor proceeded to “spray” the mascot with his pain relief product and then landed a straight punch to the face of the mascot’s headgear as Burnie was lying face-up on the floor, ESPN reported. The mascot was dragged off the floor as fans gasped, then booed.

“Ohhhh. Mercy,” the public address announcer yelled. “Burnie. You’re gonna need some TIDL yourself, baby.”

The man inside the mascot costume was taken to an area emergency room and released after receiving pain medication, the Herald reported.

McGregor stayed for the remainder of the Heat’s 108-95 loss to Denver, which gave the Nuggets a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, The Athletic reported.

2015: Conor McGregor celebrates after a first-round knockout victory over Jose Aldo in their featherweight title fight during UFC 194 on December 12, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

