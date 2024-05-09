Recall alert: 10K Prowler utility vehicles recalled

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of more than 10,000 Prowler utility vehicles. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled more than 10,000 Prowler utility vehicles.

>> Read more trending news

The CPSC said the fuel cap doesn’t fit correctly and can allow fuel to leak around the filler neck, which poses a fire hazard.

The recall involves Prowler Pro, Pro Crew, Tracker 800SX and Tracker 800SX Crew models.

They were sold in green, fray, red, fossil and timber colors with either Prowler or Tracker stamped on the side of the cargo box.

The tenth digit of the vehicle identification number has an “N” for the 2022 model year or “P” for the 2023 version.

They were sold at Arctic Cat and Tracker dealers nationwide including Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s from April 2021 through September 2023 for between $14,000 and $22,000.

If you own one of the utility vehicles that are part of the recall, you’re being told to stop using it and contact an authorized dealer for a free inspection and repair.

For more information, call Textron Specialized Vehicles at 800-279-2281 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. You can also reach the company by email or online.

©2023 Cox Media Group