Recall alert: 13K children’s nightgowns recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 13,000 children’s nightgowns sold exclusively on Amazon.

The nightgowns, sold by iMOONZZZ, “fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear,” the CPSC said.

The gowns were sold in several sizes and various colors, including:

3-4T.

5-6 years.

6-7 years.

7-8 years.

8-9 years.

10-12 years.

They have iMOONZZZ, “Made in China,” the size and washing instructions printed on a label that is sewn in the side seam.

Parents and caregivers should not use the gowns and contact iMOONZZZ for a refund. Consumers will be instructed to destroy the nightgowns by cutting them in half and to take a photo of the damaged gown to send to the company via email. Once the company receives the photo, it will issue a refund of the full purchase price, the CPSC said.

The nightgowns were sold on Amazon from March through June for between $20 and $29.

For more information, you can visit iMOONZZZ’s website.

