Recall alert: 52K Chuckle & Roar water beads kits sold at Target recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 52,000 children’s water bead kits sold exclusively at Target.

If a child ingests a water bead from the Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Bead Activity Kit it can pose choking or intestinal obstruction hazards, the CPSC said. The child could have “severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and a risk of death.”

The water beads will grow if they are ingested.

There was a report of a 10-month-old child who died after swallowing a water bead in July 2023. A 9-month-old child was injured in November 2022 when she ate one and it caused an intestinal obstruction that needed surgery, the CPSC said.

The recall covers the kit which came in a purple container and contained 2 ounces of “jumbo” water beads and 6 ounces of “regular” ones. There was a clear container and lid, five small toy fish, a scissor scoop, tweezers, a handled scoop, activity cards and instructions. The kit had a UPC Number 079346627035.

They were sold at Target stores and online from March 2022 to November 2022 for about $15. The company said the items were pulled from stores and online in November 2022 and does not sell it any longer.

Owners of the kits are being told to immediately stop using them and take them away from children.

The kits can be returned to any Target store or returned to the maker of them, Buffalo Games, for a refund. Buffalo Games will provide a prepaid mailing package to ship it back to the company, the CPSC said.

For more information, you can call Buffalo Games at 800-637-0732 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, visit the company’s webpage or email.

