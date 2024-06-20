Recall alert: 567K portable chargers sold at Costco recalled

Charger

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 567,000 portable chargers. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 567,000 portable chargers sold at Costco.

Read more trending news

The myCharge POWER HUB All-In-One 10,000 mAH portable chargers can overheat while charging, posting fire and burn hazards.

The chargers are black and have two cables and “myCharge” printed on the front.

One of the following model numbers is printed on the back:

  • AO10FK-A
  • AO10FK-B
  • AO10FK-C

They also have a date code on the outer surface of the wall prong with 4-digit numbers in the WWYY format with WW meaning the week, and YY indicating the year, the CPSC said.

The recalled dates end with 21 or 22. There are four specific date codes from the 2023 manufacture year: 0123, 0923, 1523 or 1723.

If you have the recalled chargers, you’re being told to stop using them and contact myCharge for a free replacement.

You can reach the company at 888-251-2026 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email or online.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!