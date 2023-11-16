Recall alert: Amazon removes 7 unapproved eye drops

Warning letter FILE PHOTO: Amazon is removing seven types of eye drops after receiving a warning letter from the FDA. (SelectStock/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

E-commerce giant Amazon is removing several types of eye drops that have not been approved for use by federal officials.

The move was made after the Food and Drug Administration sent a warning letter to Amazon after it was found to be selling seven types of eye drops that have not been designated as safe or effective for providing relief from excessive watery discharge, redness, burning or pink eye, Reuters reported.

The following eye drops are being removed:

  • Similasan Pink Eye Relief
  • The Goodbye Company Pink Eye
  • Can-C Eye Drops
  • Optique 1 Eye Drops
  • OcluMed Eye Drops
  • TRP Natural Eyes Floaters Relief
  • Manzanilla Sophia Chamomile Herbal Eye Drops

The letter sent to Amazon threatens potential legal action if the products were not removed.

Amazon said in a statement that the products “have been investigated and are in the process of being removed,” The Washington Post reported.

“Safety is a top priority at Amazon. We require all products offered in our store to comply with applicable laws and regulations,” the company added.

The New York Times reported that none of the products were available on Amazon as of Wednesday morning.

The FDA had issued a warning against using 26 over-the-counter eye drops because of the risk of infection and potential loss of vision.

Amazon isn’t the only company to get a letter concerning the drops. The FDA also sent memos to CVS and Walgreens warning them against manufacturing or marketing some unapproved eye products.

