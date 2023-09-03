Recall alert: Banquet frozen chicken strips recalled over possible plastic in entree

Recalled: Conagra Brands is recalling the chicken strips that were sold nationally at retail outlets and online. (USDA)

WASHINGTON — A Missouri company is recalling approximately 245,366 pounds of Banquet frozen chicken strips products that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Saturday.

According to a news release from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Conagra Brands, Inc., of Marshall, issued the recall on Saturday.

The frozen chicken strips entrees were produced on June 20, 2023, July 11, 2023, and July 17, 2023, and were distributed nationwide and online to retailers, the FSIS said.

The 8.9-ounce carton contained one entree of “Banquet Chicken Strips Meal” with a “best used by” date of Dec. 11, 2024, Jan. 1, 2025, or Jan. 7, 2025, the agency stated. The lot numbers for the products, located on the side of the carton, were 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820.

The products also bore the establishment number “EST. P-9″ on the side of the carton, the FSIS said.

The problem was discovered after Conagra Brands notified the FSIS that it had received a consumer complaint. The customer said they discovered a piece of plastic in the chicken strip portion of the product, which resulted in an oral injury to the consumer, according to the agency.

There have been no additional reports of injury or illness caused by the product, but the FSIS said it was concerned that some of the recalled items could be in consumers’ freezers.

The agency advised customers who have the chicken strips product to either throw it away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 800-921-7404 or email consumer.care@conagra.com.

