Recall alert: Baraka ground black pepper recalled over potential salmonella contamination

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of ground black pepper.

The Barka ground black pepper may be contaminated with salmonella, the FDA said.

The spice was sold in 7-ounce continues with UPC code 8 22514 26626 6, sold at retail locations nationwide.

The containers have an expiration date of January 2026 printed on the back of the label.

Salmonella was detected during routine testing.

The bacteria can be dangerous for young children, frail or elderly people or those with weakened immune systems.

Even healthy people with salmonella infection can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

No illnesses have been reported.

If you have the recalled pepper, you can return it to where it was purchased for a full refund. If you have questions, call UBC Food Distributors at 313-846-8117, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

