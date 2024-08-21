Recall alert: BMW recalls 720K vehicles due to water pump seal issue

Recall alert Nearly 720,800 BMWs have been recalled because of a water pump issue. (SYLVAIN ROBIN/OceanProd - stock.adobe.com)

BMW recalled nearly 720,800 vehicles because of an issue with the water pump.

The company said that a water pump connector was not correctly sealed and could short circuit if water gets into the part, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall involves the following vehicles:

2012-2015 models

X1 sDrive28i

X1 xDrive28i

2012-2016 models

Z4 sDrive28i

528i

528i xDrive

328i

328xi

2016-2018

X5 xDrive 40e

2014-2016

228i

228xi

428i

428i xDrive

328xi Gran Turismo

2013-2017

X3 sDrive28i

X3 xDrive28i

2015-2018

X4 xDrive28i

2015-2016

428xi

Dealers will inspect the pump and plug connector and replace it if necessary. They will also install a protective shield. The work will be done for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive letters informing them of the recall after Oct. 4. They can also contact BMW directly at 800-525-7417.

