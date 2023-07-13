Recall alert: Braga Fresh issues recall of some chopped salad kits

Salad kit recall Braga Fresh is voluntarily recalling a 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit because of an undeclared ingredient.

Braga Fresh is voluntarily recalling a 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit because of an undeclared ingredient.

The product is being recalled because it contains incorrect condiment ingredients resulting in undeclared milk and egg that were not listed on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the salad, the company said.

>> Read more trending news

The recalled product was sold in bags from refrigerated display cases in the produce department at Whole Foods Market stores throughout the United States.

It has a UPC code reading 9948246932. The best if used by date is 7/16/23 and the lot code is BFFS179A2.

According to the company, all affected products have been removed from store shelves.

Other Braga Fresh and 365 by Whole Foods Market Chopped Salad Kits are properly labeled.

Consumers who have this product in their possession should discard it.

Customers who purchased the salad kit at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund.

Consumers with additional questions can call 844-936-8255 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

©2023 Cox Media Group