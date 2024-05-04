Recall alert: Children’s dressers sold at Rooms To Go recalled over tip-over hazards

Recalled: A children's six-drawer dresser has been recalled by Rooms To Go. (CPSC)

Children’s dressers sold exclusively at Rooms To Go are being recalled because they pose a tip-over hazard if not anchored to a wall, federal officials said Thursday.

>> Read more trending news

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall in a Thursday news release. The agency said that Rooms To Go’s Mill Valley Jr. six-drawer youth dressers are unstable unless they are bolted to a wall.

If the dressers tip over, they pose a serious risk of entrapment for small children that could result in serious injury or death.

#RECALL: Mill Valley Jr. six-drawer youth dressers sold exclusively at Rooms To Go violate the performance requirements of the STURDY Act. Tip-over & entrapment hazards. Get replacement. CONTACT: 855-688-0919 or https://t.co/qDobQHRYlp.



Recall release: https://t.co/LTInUNlv4B pic.twitter.com/dSacxwpTwf — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) May 2, 2024

Approxmately 200 units of the product sold have been affected by the recall, the CPSC said. They were sold at Rooms To Go stores nationwide and at RoomsToGo.com from December 2023 through January 2024 for about $450, according to Consumer Reports.

The recall affects Mill Valley Jr. six-drawer youth dressers in either white or cherry with model numbers C2192Y-N04 and C2193Y-N04, the CPSC said. The dressers are approximately 57 1/2 inches long by 18 inches wide by 35 inches high, and weigh approximately 132 pounds. They have a white label on the rear panel with either “C2192Y-N04″ (White) or “C2193Y-N04″ (Cherry).

According to the CPSC, the dressers violate the Stop Tip-Overs of Unstable, Risky Dressers on Youth Act, also known as the STURDY Act. The law was enacted in 2022 and went into effect on Sept. 1, 2023; the CPSC set mandatory standards for dressers and other furnitures to ensure their stability. The products also had to be tested more rigorously and sold with strong warning labels, according to Consumer Reports.

Customers with these products are urged to stop using them and keep children away from the recalled furniture, the CPSC said in its news release. Consumers should contact Rooms To Go for a replacement dresser, which will be delivered for free. The company will remove the recalled furniture.

There have been no injuries or deaths connected to the recall.

Consumers should complete the registration form on the Rooms To Go recall page. The company is also contacting customers who have bought the dressers.

Consumers can call Rooms To Go at 855-688-0919 for more information.

©2023 Cox Media Group