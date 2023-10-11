Recall alert: Family Dollar recalls OTC drugs, medical devices sold in 23 states

Recall: Family Dollar is recalling a long list of items across 23 states. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Family Dollar has issued a voluntary recall in 23 states for several over-the-counter drugs, medical devices and other personal health products sold at the variety store chain.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said the items were “stored outside of labeled temperature requirements” and were sold at certain Family Dollar stores this year between June 1 and Oct. 4.

According to the FDA release, the recall applies to 23 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The list of the recalled products can be found here. According to the FDA, not all of the products listed were sent to all stores.

Some of the products included toothpaste, mouthwash, cold and flu medicine, several brands of aspirin, laxatives, pain relievers, antacids, eye drops, and ointments.

The affected stores were asked to check their stock and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of those items, the FDA said.

Family Dollar has not received any complaints or reports of illness so far, the agency stated.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EDT.

