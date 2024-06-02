Recall alert: Fresh Start recalls cucumbers over possible salmonella link

Whole cucumbers from a South Florida company that were shipped to 14 states have been recalled and are being investigated for a possible salmonella link.

According to a news release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on Saturday, Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. of Delray Beach recalled the cucumbers, which were between 5 and 9 inches long and 1.5 to 2 inches wide.

The dark green cucumbers were sent to distributors between May 17 and May 21, the FDA said. They do not include English cucumbers or mini cucumbers, according to the recall.

The states included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

According to the FDA, the recall was initiated after the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture informed Fresh Start that a product sample tested positive for salmonella.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, salmonella bacteria cause about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 deaths in the United States annually. Food is the source for most of these illnesses.

Fresh Start has notified customers who received the recalled product directly from the company and requested they remove it from stores.

Consumers with additional questions can contact Fresh Start at 888-364-2993, Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT.

