Recall alert: Honda recalls 2.5M vehicles over fuel pump issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 2.5 million Honda vehicles because of a fuel pump issue.

The NHTSA said that some pumps inside the fuel tank may fail.

In all 2,539,902 vehicles are part of the recall as “The recall population was determined based on manufacturing records and supplier part production records. The production range reflects all possible vehicles that could experience the problem.”

The NHTSA said the recall is an expansion of two previous recalls, one in 2021 that involved 624,552 vehicles and one in 2020 that involved 135,995 vehicles.

The following vehicles are subject to the recall:

Accord (2018-2020)

Civic Coupe (2018-2020)

Civic Sedan (2018-2020)

Civic Hatchback (2018-2020)

Civic Type R (2018-2020)

CR-V (2018-2020)

HR-V (2018-2020)

Ridgeline (2018-2020)

Odyssey (2018-2020)

Acura ILX (2018-2020)

MDX (2018-2020)

MDX Hybrid (2018-2020)

RDX (2018-2020)

RLX (2018-2020)

TLX (2018-2020)

Honda Insight (2019-2020)

Passport (2019-2020)

CR-V Hybrid (2020)

Clarity PHEV (2018-2019)

Fit (2018-2019)

Accord Hybrid (2017-2020)

Acura NSX (2017-2020)

Dealers will replace the fuel pump module for free.

Owners will begin getting letters on Feb. 5, 2024.

You can contact Honda’s customer service at 888-234-2138. Honda’s internal numbers for the recall are KGC and KGD.

