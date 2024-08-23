Recall alert: Jolly Rancher popsicles recalled; may contain milk

Recall alert The FDA announced the recall of Popsicle band Jolly Rancher frozen treats. (FDA.gov)

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of 137,000 cases of Jolly Rancher popsicles because they may contain milk which is not listed among the ingredients.

The Popsicle brand Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pops were single-serving and labeled for individual sale. They are typically sold through ice cream trucks, concession stands and grab-and-go freezers.

The recall does not include the 18-count popsicle pack sold in grocery stores and other retailers.

The following lots were recalled:

MAY1725KY4

MAY1825KY4

MAY1925KY4

JAN3026KY4

JAN3126KY4

FEB0126KY4

MAR1226KY4

MAR1326KY4

MAR1426KY4

MAR1526KY4

MAR1626KY4

The popsicles came in several flavors including green apple, blue raspberry and grape with UPC number 077567003720.

They were distributed from Feb. 1 to Aug. 15.

So far there have been two reports of allergic reactions, the FDA said.

