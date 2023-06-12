Recall alert: Kia recalling nearly 100,000 SUVs that could lose power brakes

Kia Sportage recalled SAN LEANDRO, CA - APRIL 07: A brand new Kia Sportage is displayed at a Hyundai dealership in San Leandro, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Kia is recalling nearly 100,000 Kia Sportage SUVs because they could lose their power brakes, the company says.

The recall involves 2023 Kia Sportage vehicles that have brake booster diaphragms that become misaligned, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The problem can cause internal vacuum leaks, according to the company. That could cause the SUV to lose its power brake assist, which can cause extended stopping distances.

Kia says that the brake pedal will feel hard to press as a driver attempts to stop the Sportage if the power brakes fail.

The company found 73 complaints of hard brake pedals due to brake booster failures between March 24, 2022, and May 5, 2023. There were no reports of crashes or injuries due to the brake issue.

Recall letters concerning the brake issue will be mailed to owners of the affected cars on July 21, 2023.

Kia Sportage owners may call 800-333-4542 and ask about brake booster recall number SC272.

