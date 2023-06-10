Recall alert: Wawona frozen fruit voluntarily recalled over possible Hepatitis A contamination

Recall alert: Wawona frozen fruit voluntarily recalled The United States Food & Drug Administration and Wawona Frozen Foods have announced a voluntary recall due to a possible health risk for the company’s Organic DayBreak Blend. (United States Food & Drug Administration/United States Food & Drug Administration)

The United States Food & Drug Administration and Wawona Frozen Foods have announced a voluntary recall due to a possible health risk for the company’s Organic DayBreak Blend.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, the FDA said that Wawona Frozen Foods had voluntarily recalled its Organic Daybreak Blend that was processed and sold in 2022 because of possible Hepatitis A contamination with some of the organic frozen strawberries that were grown in Mexico.

The recall is “out of an abundance of caution,” and no illnesses related to the product have been associated with the recall, the FDA said.

The product was sold in four-pound bags at Costco stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington from April 15, 2022, to June 26, 2022, according to the FDA.

The product is no longer available for sale at Costco. Some of the Organic DayBreak Blend products that are on store shelves are not part of the recall.

According to the FDA, the Organic DayBreak Blend has the following lot codes:

BEST IF USED BY

09/23/2023 BEST IF USED BY

09/29/2023 BEST IF USED BY

09/30/2023 BEST IF USED BY

10/18/2023 Affected Lot Code: Affected Lot Code: Affected Lot Code: Affected Lot Code: 20082D04 20088D04 20089D09 20108D04 20082D05 20088D05 20089D10 20108D05 20082D06 20088D06 20089D11 20108D06 20082D07 20088D07 20089D12 20108D07 20082D08 20088D08 20108D08 20088D09 20088D10 20088D11 20088D12

If you have questions, you can contact Wawona Frozen Foods at www.wawona.com or by calling 1-866-534-9986 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT, Monday through Thursday.

©2023 Cox Media Group