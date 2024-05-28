Report: Angel Hernandez, MLB’s polarizing umpire, expected to retire

Angel Hernandez: The heavily criticized umpire is expected to announce his retirement on Tuesday, according to a report. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Umpire Angel Hernandez, heavily criticized by players, managers and fans for his calls over a three-decade career, is expected to announce his retirement on Tuesday, according to a published report.

USA Today, quoting a “high-ranking” baseball official it did not identify, said that MLB would make an official announcement on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, Hernandez, 62, had been negotiating a financial settlement over the past two weeks before reaching an agreement this weekend.

Hernandez had not worked a game since May 9, when the Chicago White Sox defeated the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sports Illustrated reported. He was replaced on the umpiring crew by Jacob Metz, according to the magazine.

Players and managers have criticized what they believed was Hernandez’s large and inconsistent strike zone and his penchant for quick ejections, according to the sports outlet.

Hernandez also unsuccessfully sued MLB for discrimination in 2017, according to The Athletic. He alleged that he was passed over for a crew chief position and World Series assignments because of his race, USA Today reported.

His lawsuit was dismissed in U.S. District Court in 2021 as MLB was granted a summary judgment, according to the newspaper. That decision was upheld last year by the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, The Associated Press reported.

Hernandez, a Cuban American, began umpiring professionally in the Florida State League when he wa 20, USA Today reported. He became a full-time umpire in the National League in 1993, according to Sports Illustrated. He worked the All-Star Game in 1999 and 2009, and the World Series in 2002 and 2005, according to the magazine.

Hernandez worked only 10 games last season because of a back injury, but he missed 161 calls, according to Umpire Auditor.

According to USA Today, Hernandez had three calls overturned at first base in Game 3 of the 2018 American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

This season, Hernandez was criticized for calling three straight strikes against Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford that were clearly outside the strike zone, Sports Illustrated reported. He also missed 12 strikes during that game, the magazine reported, citing Umpire Scorecards.

Hernandez also ejected St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn two times in the same game during spring training.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the retirement of umpires last week but did not mention Hernandez by name.

“The management of umpires is … a physically demanding job,” Manfred said, according to The Athletic. “It goes beyond just the evaluation, training and discipline. It also goes to things like thinking about their career path, how long should they be out there? And that implicates things like your retirement program.”

