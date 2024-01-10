Reports: Nick Saban retiring as Alabama football coach

Nick Saban: The coach has won seven national titles, six with Alabama. (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Nick Saban, who won seven national college football championships -- six at Alabama -- has decided to retire, according to The Athletic and ESPN.

Saban, 72, just completed his 17th season at Alabama, ESPN reported. In addition to his six titles at Alabama, Saban also won a national crown at LSU in 2003. His career also included stops at Toledo and Michigan State.

He has compiled a 297-71-1 record in 28 seasons, including a 206-29 mark at Alabama, according to Sports-Reference.com.

Breaking News from @TheAthletic: Nick Saban is retiring as the coach of Alabama’s football team, ending a storied partnership that saw him return the Crimson Tide to the top of college football with six national titles in 12 years. https://t.co/8qWtiecrbR pic.twitter.com/3PhdKrt2oJ — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 10, 2024

Saban has coached four Heisman Trophy winners -- Mark Ingram II in 2009, Derrick Henry in 2015, DeVonta Smith in 2020 and Bryce Young in 2021, according to The Athletic. He won 11 Southeastern Conference championships, including nine at Alabama.

Saban has coached the Tide to eight playoff appearances in the 10 years of the College Football Playoff format.

One of the greatest runs in college football history is over. Nick Saban informed his team today that he's retiring, sources tell ESPN. He won six national championships at Alabama and one at LSU. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 10, 2024

His latest squad at Alabama went 12-2, knocked off two-time defending national champion Georgia in the Southeastern Conference title game. The Tide then lost a 27-20 overtime game in the College Football Playoff semifinals to eventual national champion Michigan.

Saban had a 16-7 record in bowl games, The Athletic reported.

Saban’s seven national championship wins since 1998 are more than double the amount of any other head coach, according to ESPN. Urban Meyer is next with three, followed by Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney with two each.

Saban also coached in the NFL, serving as defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns from 1991 to 1994. He was also the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, where he compiled a 15-17 record from 2005 to 2006, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

After going 7-6 in his first season at Alabama, Saban’s teams won at least 10 games for the next 16 years, AL.com reported.

Hard to express how much Nick and Ms Terri have meant to Jill and I as friends and you have forever set the mark for many to chase in this profession. Enjoy Retirement!! — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) January 10, 2024

Saban, a native of Fairmont, West Virginia, is tied with Paul “Bear” Bryant for the most national titles in Alabama history, according to The Tuscaloosa News.

Saban was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2013. He is a five-time SEC Coach of the Year, two-time Walter Camp Coach of the Year, two-time AP College Football Coach of the Year and two-time Paul “Bear” Bryant Award winner, according to The Athletic.

College football won’t be the same. You are the GOAT Coach Saban. Roll Tide. #rtr pic.twitter.com/B4fUtG6G8L — Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) January 10, 2024

Retirement did not appear to be in the cards late last year. He told ESPN in November, “I’ve always said that if you’re thinking about retirement, you’re probably already retired, and I’m not there yet.”

WOW! College Football just lost the GOAT to retirement. WOW! I knew it would happen 1 day soon but not this soon. The game has change so much that it chased the GOAT away. College football let's hold up our mirrors and say HONESTLY what u see. #CoachPrime @CUBuffsFootball — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 10, 2024

