Reports: San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano subject of gambling probe

NEW YORK — San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano is under investigation by Major League Baseball for violating the sport’s gambling policy and could face a lifetime ban, according to published reports.

The Wall Street Journal and The Associated Press, each citing anonymous sources, reported on Monday that Marcano, 24, has been accused of gambling on games involving Pittsburgh while he was on the Pirates’ injured list in 2023.

If he is banned from the game, Marcano would become the most prominent MLB player to be expelled since Pete Rose in 1989, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Marcano has not played since tearing his right ACL on July 24, 2023, the AP reported. He was claimed by the Padres off waivers on Nov. 2 and placed on the 10-day injured list on March 19, according to the news organization.

According to Baseball-Reference.com, Marcano began his career in San Diego in 2021. The native of Tucupita, Venezuela spent the last two seasons playing for the Pirates after he was traded with Jack Suwinski for Adam Frazier, CBS Sports reported.

Marciano’s agent, Michel Velasquez of Rimas Sports, declined to comment. MLB and the MLBPA also declined comment, the AP reported.

“We are aware of an active investigation by Major League Baseball regarding a matter that occurred when the player in question was a member of another organization and not affiliated with the San Diego Padres,” the Padres said in a statement. “We will not have any further comment until the investigative process has been completed.”

Brian Warecki, the Pirates senior vice president of communications, said in a statement that the team was aware of the accusations and said the team is “fully cooperating.”

“We will refrain from further comment at this time,” Warecki said.

Four other players face disciplinary action for betting on baseball while playing in the minor league, The Wall Street Journal reported. The newspaper did not name them.

