Rihanna, A$AP Rocky share photos of new son Riot Rose

Sharing photos: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shared photos of their two children, including newborn Riot Rose. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Rihanna and A$AP shared photographs of their newborn son, Riot Rose Mayers, in a family portrait that included the couple’s other son, 16-month-old RZA Athelson Mayers.

Rihanna, the nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer, 35, is shown holding her newborn son, who was born at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on Aug. 1, according to a birth certificate obtained by People.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the birth.

How ’bout a round of applause for these family pics? ❤️ See every photo of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s little ones here: https://t.co/fuEjsbkPoD (🎥: DIGGZY/Shutterstock) pic.twitter.com/PgQ8txL4dG — E! News (@enews) September 19, 2023

The child’s name was revealed a month later and had a connection to A$AP’s latest single,“Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n),” the Los Angeles Times reported.

The 34-year-old rapper, a two-time Grammy nominee whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, carries RZA on his shoulders, according to E! Online.

First shared by Vogue, one image features the family leaning up against a Range Rover with Rihanna (whose legal name is Robyn Fenty) wearing navy stretch leggings and an oversized denim jacket, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A$AP Rocky sports a casual look, and in one photo, holds his newborn son in pink overalls and Timbaland boots, the entertainment news website reported.

The couple also shared several photos of RZA, who stood with the help of his parents, People reported. The boy is wearing a tiny jacket while looking at the camera.

.@rihanna and @asvpxrocky are ready to share their second child with the world. The couple and RZA Athelston Mayers welcome Riot Rose Mayers to their growing family. See an exclusive look at their new family portraits here: https://t.co/PcsZAEnbVZ

Photos by DIGGZY/Shutterstock pic.twitter.com/04YqQSWGz9 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 19, 2023

Rihanna headlined the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII in February and revealed that she was expecting a child.

She played up her big news in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her jumpsuit down to reveal her baby bump, People reported.

Rihanna has 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Umbrella,” “Disturba,” “Work” and “We Found Love,” according to The Associated Press.

A$AP Rocky began his career in 2011 with ASAP Mob and released his first studio album, “Live, Love, A$AP,” in 2013, the news organization reported. The album debuted at No. 1.

