Ring offers $1 million if you spot an alien with your doorbell camera

Ring launches contest to film aliens

If you know they are out there, the video doorbell maker Ring is willing to pay you for proof.

Ring is offering customers a chance to win $1 million if they can use their doorbell camera to capture a video of an alien encounter.

According to the company, the $1 million grand prize will go to the person who captures “unaltered scientific evidence of a real extraterrestrial lifeform on their indoor or outdoor Ring device.”

“Whether it’s a video of an Extraterrestrial walking (or flying?) up your driveway and asking for directions, or an unidentifiable lifeform exhibiting unusual and extraordinary behavior in your backyard — submit your best footage!” Ring says.

The contest is Halloween-timed and ends on Nov. 3.

If you are not the lucky winner of the grand prize, you still have a shot at some swag.

“If you don’t locate any real Extraterrestrials, don’t worry: you can still enter to win an ‘Out of this World’ prize! " the rules read. “To enter, simply capture and submit your most creative interpretation of an Extraterrestrial sighting on your Ring device, and you will be in the running among your earthling peers to win a $500 Amazon gift card.”

According to the rules, the alien-sighting videos will be judged on creativity, humor, engagement with a Ring device and alien costumes.

Highly encouraged are “accessories, homemade spacecraft and Extraterrestrial-inspired communication with your Ring device.”

Check out Ring’s official rules for details on how to enter.