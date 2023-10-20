Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga launch new album

The Rolling Stones Surprise Set Ronnie Wood, Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards perform during The Rolling Stones surprise set in celebration of their new album “Hackney Diamonds” at Racket NYC on October 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS) (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS)

NEW YORK — The Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga spent the night together putting on a private concert to launch the Stones’ first new album in 18 years.

The band performed six songs at the Racket NYC club to help release “Hackney Diamonds,” Reuters reported.

The title comes from British slang for broken glass.

Before playing, Mick Jagger, 80, said “We’re gonna play some old, and we’re gonna play some new,” USA Today reported.

The also joked that doing a Big Apple launch party was the reason behind producing another record.

“We were missing the launches so much we had to go back and make another album,” Jagger said, according to Reuters.

Lady Gaga wrapped up the show by performing her collaboration with the Stones, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” from the new album.

The Rolling Stones last released an album of new music, “A Bigger Bang,” in 2005, USA Today reported.

About 500 people were at the Chelsea venue for the launch, Variety reported.

Most were big names in the entertainment world including Daniel Craig, Rachel Weiz, Mary Kate Olsen, Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, Christie Brinkley, Ed Burns, Keegan-Michael Key, Minka Kelly, Elvis Costell and Diana Krall. Questlove DJ’ed before and after the Stones took the stage for the 25-minute concert, according to the publication.

