School bus sinks into trench after water main breaks

Stuck: A bus sank into a trench on Monday while transporting students from a Texas high school. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A school bus in Texas transporting students home became stuck on Monday when it sank into a collapsed trench, officials said.

Officials with the San Antonio Water System said the water main leak on Duck Lake in Bexar County caused the trench to collapse, KSAT-TV reported. The bus became stuck at about 5:15 p.m. CDT when one of its tires became lodged in the trench, according to the television station.

According to the Judson Independent School District, the bus was transferring students from Wagner High School east of San Antonio, KENS-TV reported. Two students were on the bus at the time, and they were transferred to a replacement bus, according to the television station.

The bus has been pulled from the ground and was able to drive down the street on its own. A SAWS Crew is on the scene working on the water main. https://t.co/NFsSlBl8fp pic.twitter.com/vVxFA3hJvE — John Paul Barajas (@KSATJohnPaul) August 22, 2023

No injuries were reported.

“The kids were a little shaken up, they were a little scared,” resident Miguel Baquero told the television station.

The San Antonio Water System said that the leak had been slated for repair on Sunday night but was delayed when crews were summoned to higher-priority calls.

The agency said that it responded to 729 water breaks and leaks during July, KSAT reported. Officials said August’s total will top 940 calls, according to the television station.